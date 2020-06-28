Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3048 W 134th Pl Broomfield - Property Id: 148633



You'll ADORE this charming home with its gorgeous newly refinished pine floors, stainless steel appliances, open layout, rustic wood stove, main level master bedroom, full main level bathroom, second bedroom on main level, large family/flex room in the basement, 2 additional bedrooms in basement , additional full basement bathroom, awesome back deck, large back yard with a plum tree, storage shed, attached garage, and so much more! You will ABSOLUTELY LOVE the location that is walking distance to MANY parks, trails, lakes, and the nearby King Soopers grocery store! Less than a 30 minute drive so many amazing places like LoDo Denver, Pearl St. mall in Boulder, the infamous Eldorado Canyon State Park, and the beautiful Chautauqua Park!

