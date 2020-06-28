All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

3048 W 134th Pl

3048 West 134th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3048 West 134th Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3048 W 134th Pl Broomfield - Property Id: 148633

You'll ADORE this charming home with its gorgeous newly refinished pine floors, stainless steel appliances, open layout, rustic wood stove, main level master bedroom, full main level bathroom, second bedroom on main level, large family/flex room in the basement, 2 additional bedrooms in basement , additional full basement bathroom, awesome back deck, large back yard with a plum tree, storage shed, attached garage, and so much more! You will ABSOLUTELY LOVE the location that is walking distance to MANY parks, trails, lakes, and the nearby King Soopers grocery store! Less than a 30 minute drive so many amazing places like LoDo Denver, Pearl St. mall in Boulder, the infamous Eldorado Canyon State Park, and the beautiful Chautauqua Park!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148633p
Property Id 148633

(RLNE5102804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 W 134th Pl have any available units?
3048 W 134th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 W 134th Pl have?
Some of 3048 W 134th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 W 134th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3048 W 134th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 W 134th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 W 134th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3048 W 134th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3048 W 134th Pl offers parking.
Does 3048 W 134th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 W 134th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 W 134th Pl have a pool?
No, 3048 W 134th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3048 W 134th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3048 W 134th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 W 134th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 W 134th Pl has units with dishwashers.
