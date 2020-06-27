All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 274 Greenway Cir E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
274 Greenway Cir E
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

274 Greenway Cir E

274 Greenway Cir E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

274 Greenway Cir E, Broomfield, CO 80020
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
274 Greenway Cir E Available 09/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Broomfield! - Spacious and Inviting Main Level Featuring Vaulted Ceilings in The Living Room and Kitchen. Large Bay Window in Living Room with Bench Seat Floods the Home with Lots of Light.
Large Kitchen Including All Appliances, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Microwave, Pantry, and Sizable Eat-In Space.

From Kitchen the Home Opens Up Beautifully to the Lower Level Family Room. Great Layout for Entertaining. From the Lower Level Family Room Step out To a Patio and Small Fenced Yard Ideal for a BBQ.

The Upper Level Features Three Bedrooms Including a Full Master Suite with Clean & Tidy Three-Quarter Walk-In Shower. A Full Guest Bathroom with Glass Doors Serve the Guest Bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry Room for Convenience.

Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Trails. Incredible Amenities Paid For by Owner Through the HOA Providing Residents with Exclusive Access to the Pool, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Recreational Facilities.

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.
Non-smoking unit.
Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.
Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

To register for a showing please do the following:
1. Text your First & Last Name and the address (274 Greenway Circle East) to 877-428-2568.
2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.
3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

www.propertiespluscolorado.com - for all your Colorado property rental needs

(RLNE4610796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Greenway Cir E have any available units?
274 Greenway Cir E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 Greenway Cir E have?
Some of 274 Greenway Cir E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Greenway Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
274 Greenway Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Greenway Cir E pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 Greenway Cir E is pet friendly.
Does 274 Greenway Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 274 Greenway Cir E offers parking.
Does 274 Greenway Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Greenway Cir E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Greenway Cir E have a pool?
Yes, 274 Greenway Cir E has a pool.
Does 274 Greenway Cir E have accessible units?
No, 274 Greenway Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Greenway Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Greenway Cir E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College