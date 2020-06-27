Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

274 Greenway Cir E Available 09/01/19 Fantastic 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Broomfield! - Spacious and Inviting Main Level Featuring Vaulted Ceilings in The Living Room and Kitchen. Large Bay Window in Living Room with Bench Seat Floods the Home with Lots of Light.

Large Kitchen Including All Appliances, Stainless Steel Refrigerator & Microwave, Pantry, and Sizable Eat-In Space.



From Kitchen the Home Opens Up Beautifully to the Lower Level Family Room. Great Layout for Entertaining. From the Lower Level Family Room Step out To a Patio and Small Fenced Yard Ideal for a BBQ.



The Upper Level Features Three Bedrooms Including a Full Master Suite with Clean & Tidy Three-Quarter Walk-In Shower. A Full Guest Bathroom with Glass Doors Serve the Guest Bedrooms. Upstairs Laundry Room for Convenience.



Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Trails. Incredible Amenities Paid For by Owner Through the HOA Providing Residents with Exclusive Access to the Pool, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse and Recreational Facilities.



Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit.

Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.

Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



To register for a showing please do the following:

1. Text your First & Last Name and the address (274 Greenway Circle East) to 877-428-2568.

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings.

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



