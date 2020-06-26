All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

2700 Overlook Drive

2700 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Overlook Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pet friendly
Fantastic 2-story home with finished basement in perfect Broomfield location - Fantastic 3 bed / 4 bath 2-story home with spacious loft and great finished basement. This home has it all! Perfect Broomfield location, close to shopping, E-470, Boulder, Flat Irons Mall, schools, and Starbucks! Open concept main floor with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, cozy wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen and large living / dining area. Upstairs is a large master with ensuite full bath, and a second bedroom and hall full bath. The open loft is great office space. Finished basement with bedroom and ensuite 3/4 bath, exercise area and flex space. Beautiful fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and deck to enjoy all that Colorado has to offer.

The rent for the home is $2395.00. The deposit is $2000.00 and there is a $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age.

Dogs are allowed with an additional $50.00 per month, per pet and $100.00 pet deposit per pet. Please no large dogs. (Small to mid size)

Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3380495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Overlook Drive have any available units?
2700 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 2700 Overlook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Overlook Drive offer parking?
No, 2700 Overlook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
