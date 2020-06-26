2700 Overlook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pet friendly

Fantastic 2-story home with finished basement in perfect Broomfield location - Fantastic 3 bed / 4 bath 2-story home with spacious loft and great finished basement. This home has it all! Perfect Broomfield location, close to shopping, E-470, Boulder, Flat Irons Mall, schools, and Starbucks! Open concept main floor with vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, cozy wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen and large living / dining area. Upstairs is a large master with ensuite full bath, and a second bedroom and hall full bath. The open loft is great office space. Finished basement with bedroom and ensuite 3/4 bath, exercise area and flex space. Beautiful fenced yard with beautiful landscaping and deck to enjoy all that Colorado has to offer.



The rent for the home is $2395.00. The deposit is $2000.00 and there is a $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age.



Dogs are allowed with an additional $50.00 per month, per pet and $100.00 pet deposit per pet. Please no large dogs. (Small to mid size)



Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3380495)