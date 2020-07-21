2491 Ridge Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For Rent: Nice four bedroom 2 bath Split-level home in Broomfield.

OPEN HOUSE Saturday (07/13) Noon - 1pm

It is located at Miramonte St. and 287 (Wadsworth) in the Lac Amora subdivision. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and two bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs. The Master bedroom and second bedroom also have walk-in closets. The home is equipped with a swamp cooler which the owner maintains. The home is very roomy with a living room, dining area, large family room and a laundry room with storage. The backyard is fenced in and it has a nice patio and huge deck with stairs and also accessible from kitchen. There is also a two car garage with extra storage. Additional off-street parking is available. The house is nearby open space, parks and hiking trails and very close to grocery stores, Starbucks, and shopping. The location makes it easy to access I-36 to get to Boulder or Denver and it is in Boulder Valley School District. This home is available to move in now. Rent is $2275 a month and the deposit is $2275. Sorry no cats, but dogs okay with pet deposit and additional $25/month fee. There will be an open house every Saturday from 12:00-1:00 until rented. Call Lori if there are any questions or for individual home showings. Must leave voicemail so I can return your call. 303-704-9102



(RLNE5018440)