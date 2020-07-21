All apartments in Broomfield
2491 Ridge Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2491 Ridge Drive

2491 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2491 Ridge Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For Rent: Nice four bedroom 2 bath Split-level home in Broomfield.
OPEN HOUSE Saturday (07/13) Noon - 1pm
It is located at Miramonte St. and 287 (Wadsworth) in the Lac Amora subdivision. The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and two bedrooms and one bathroom downstairs. The Master bedroom and second bedroom also have walk-in closets. The home is equipped with a swamp cooler which the owner maintains. The home is very roomy with a living room, dining area, large family room and a laundry room with storage. The backyard is fenced in and it has a nice patio and huge deck with stairs and also accessible from kitchen. There is also a two car garage with extra storage. Additional off-street parking is available. The house is nearby open space, parks and hiking trails and very close to grocery stores, Starbucks, and shopping. The location makes it easy to access I-36 to get to Boulder or Denver and it is in Boulder Valley School District. This home is available to move in now. Rent is $2275 a month and the deposit is $2275. Sorry no cats, but dogs okay with pet deposit and additional $25/month fee. There will be an open house every Saturday from 12:00-1:00 until rented. Call Lori if there are any questions or for individual home showings. Must leave voicemail so I can return your call. 303-704-9102

(RLNE5018440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 Ridge Drive have any available units?
2491 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2491 Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2491 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2491 Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2491 Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2491 Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2491 Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2491 Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2491 Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2491 Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2491 Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2491 Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
