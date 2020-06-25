2380 Rim Drive

Amenities

Cozy Single Family Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Warm and homey 4 bedroom 3 & 1/2 bath in quiet Broomfield neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with high ceilings and plenty of light! Open concept kitchen that overlooks breakfast room with sliding glass door access to deck and backyard.

Unit includes washer/dryer, A/C, gas forced air heating, two car garage and fenced backyard.

Home is located in nice Sunridge HOA development with little through traffic. Miles and Miles of hiking/biking trails very close .This home is a must see!



Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, and water in Tenant name; trash paid by owner



Sorry, NO roommate situations and NO Pets



Lease dates 6/03/2019-5/29/2020



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



