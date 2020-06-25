All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
2380 Rim Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2380 Rim Drive

2380 Rim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2380 Rim Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020
Lac Amora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Single Family Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Warm and homey 4 bedroom 3 & 1/2 bath in quiet Broomfield neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with high ceilings and plenty of light! Open concept kitchen that overlooks breakfast room with sliding glass door access to deck and backyard.
Unit includes washer/dryer, A/C, gas forced air heating, two car garage and fenced backyard.
Home is located in nice Sunridge HOA development with little through traffic. Miles and Miles of hiking/biking trails very close .This home is a must see!

Tenant pays utilities: gas, electric, and water in Tenant name; trash paid by owner

Sorry, NO roommate situations and NO Pets

Lease dates 6/03/2019-5/29/2020

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE2810824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 Rim Drive have any available units?
2380 Rim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 Rim Drive have?
Some of 2380 Rim Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 Rim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Rim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Rim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2380 Rim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 2380 Rim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2380 Rim Drive offers parking.
Does 2380 Rim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 Rim Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Rim Drive have a pool?
No, 2380 Rim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2380 Rim Drive have accessible units?
No, 2380 Rim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Rim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2380 Rim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
