2361 W. 165th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate North Park Townhome- Available Now! - Immaculate, rare paired home in North Park! This home boasts 3 large bedrooms on the upper floor, with an open loft area for family space or home office. The gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a large center island with an under mount sink.



Enjoy upgraded flooring throughout the home, a welcoming front porch, and desirable neighborhood. Close to transportation and very accessible for commuting.



Call Fox Property Management to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4580236)