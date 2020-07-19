All apartments in Broomfield
2361 W. 165th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2361 W. 165th Place

2361 West 165th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2361 West 165th Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Preble Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate North Park Townhome- Available Now! - Immaculate, rare paired home in North Park! This home boasts 3 large bedrooms on the upper floor, with an open loft area for family space or home office. The gourmet kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a large center island with an under mount sink.

Enjoy upgraded flooring throughout the home, a welcoming front porch, and desirable neighborhood. Close to transportation and very accessible for commuting.

Call Fox Property Management to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4580236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 W. 165th Place have any available units?
2361 W. 165th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 W. 165th Place have?
Some of 2361 W. 165th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 W. 165th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2361 W. 165th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 W. 165th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 W. 165th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2361 W. 165th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2361 W. 165th Place offers parking.
Does 2361 W. 165th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 W. 165th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 W. 165th Place have a pool?
No, 2361 W. 165th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2361 W. 165th Place have accessible units?
No, 2361 W. 165th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 W. 165th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 W. 165th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
