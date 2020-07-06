Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2008 Sunridge Circle Available 12/01/19 Lovely Broomfield Townhome - Available December 1 - This light and bright townhome is located in a friendly and quiet community, with great access to Hwys 287 and 36 for easy commuting to Denver or Boulder. In the summer months, tenants have access to the outdoor community pool.



Enjoy the high vaulted ceiling, skylight, and wood-burning stove in the living room. There is a patio door off the dining room to a deck surrounded by mature landscaping and views of the pond. A second deck is off the master, upstairs.



1 car garage, washer and dryer included. Pets negotiable with a pet deposit.



(RLNE5290310)