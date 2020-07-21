Amenities

15711 Rito Alto Run Available 09/04/19 Gorgeous Single-Level Home in Anthem Ranch (55+ Community) - Live in comfortable luxury in this wonderfully bright and open two bedroom, two bath single-level home. 1,870 square feet of living space with an additional 930 square foot partially finished basement. High vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, dedicated study area, beautiful kitchen with new appliances and a large island which is perfect for hosting social gathertings. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen and living area, carpeted bedrooms, and tile bathrooms. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, both bathrooms include walk-in showers. Second bedroom for guest or an office. Extended back deck with gas supply for a grill. Two-car garage. HOA fees ($2000/yr) paid by owner, so you have free access to Anthem Ranch's Aspen Lodge Community Center featuring a fitness center, indoor pool, massage therapy room, pool hall, card room, library, ballroom, and movie theater! (See the link below for a self-guided tour.)



https://www.anthemcolorado.com/anthem-ranch-55plus/aspen-lodge/



