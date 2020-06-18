14818 Falcon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Broomfield - This beautiful 2 story home, boasts an open layout throughout the home with all the space you desire. Fully finished basement with HUGE rec room, gorgeous linear fireplace, surround sound and FULL bar designed to entertain. Main level showcases large kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, double oven, cooktop with gas hookup available, large pantry and granite slab counters that opens up to a spacious great room. There are 6 large bedrooms in total PLUS an inviting office with French doors. The Master bedroom features dual sink areas AND 2 large walk in closets. This home is 1 block from Wildgrass Park, which is one of the most scenic settings in CO and the home is also close to the community pool. Wildgrass also boats some of the most breathtaking hiking/biking trails in the area.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4985175)