All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 14490 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
14490 Lowell Blvd
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

14490 Lowell Blvd

14490 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14490 Lowell Boulevard, Broomfield, CO 80023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bed 3 Bath Ranch Style Home Available May 1, 2020 - This charming light-filled ranch style home sits on over 2.5 acres in northern Broomfield. Beautifully maintained and recently renovated with granite countertops, black appliances, including a gas stove, built-in microwave, and modern cabinetry. Wooden floors continue into the dining area, main living areas, and office nook. The mudroom and bathrooms are tiled. The bedrooms are carpeted. The sunny master suite offers mountain views and opens to the covered partial wrap around porch. The second bedroom includes a private ensuite. Enjoy a rural feel while being across the street from trails, bike paths, and just minutes from I-25, Northwest Pkwy, and Sheridan Boulevard. Currently, the property has washer & dryer hookups only; the homeowner is open to adding these based on our tenant's needs. This property does not have a fenced yard. Dogs negotiable upon owner approval with a $500 (per pet) refundable pet deposit. No Cats Please.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working with the current occupants to make a video showing available as soon as possible, but this property will likely be rented sight unseen.

Please contact Fox Property Management with any additional inquiries 720-583-4369

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5720227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14490 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
14490 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14490 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 14490 Lowell Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14490 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14490 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14490 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14490 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 14490 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14490 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 14490 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14490 Lowell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14490 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 14490 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14490 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14490 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14490 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14490 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College