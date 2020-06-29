14490 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 Bed 3 Bath Ranch Style Home Available May 1, 2020 - This charming light-filled ranch style home sits on over 2.5 acres in northern Broomfield. Beautifully maintained and recently renovated with granite countertops, black appliances, including a gas stove, built-in microwave, and modern cabinetry. Wooden floors continue into the dining area, main living areas, and office nook. The mudroom and bathrooms are tiled. The bedrooms are carpeted. The sunny master suite offers mountain views and opens to the covered partial wrap around porch. The second bedroom includes a private ensuite. Enjoy a rural feel while being across the street from trails, bike paths, and just minutes from I-25, Northwest Pkwy, and Sheridan Boulevard. Currently, the property has washer & dryer hookups only; the homeowner is open to adding these based on our tenant's needs. This property does not have a fenced yard. Dogs negotiable upon owner approval with a $500 (per pet) refundable pet deposit. No Cats Please.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We are working with the current occupants to make a video showing available as soon as possible, but this property will likely be rented sight unseen.



No Cats Allowed



