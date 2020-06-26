All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

14237 Craftsman Way

14237 Craftsman Way · No Longer Available
Location

14237 Craftsman Way, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 beds 3.5 baths 1902 sq ft 2 car garage townhouse in Broadlands open floor plan, open view corridor vaulted living room with cozy gas fireplace, separate dining & powder room. Kitchen has black & stainless appliances appliances with 42 inch Alderwood cabinets & Ample Black Nordic granite countertop. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, double walk-in closets, and 5-piece luxury bath. Two additional bedrooms on separate level with shared hallway full bath. Basement bedroom has walk-in closet, updated 3/4 bathroom with seemless glass shower, tile floor, & granite vanity plus laundry on same level. Prewire sounds. Extra Storage area in basement & extended garage walls with shelving for additional storage. Central A/C. Great school district. NO Pet, MMJ is not allowed, looking for JULY 1, 2019 move in & 1 year minimum lease or longer preferred. For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.

Address: 14237 Craftsman Way, Broomfield, CO 80023

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14237 Craftsman Way have any available units?
14237 Craftsman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14237 Craftsman Way have?
Some of 14237 Craftsman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14237 Craftsman Way currently offering any rent specials?
14237 Craftsman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14237 Craftsman Way pet-friendly?
No, 14237 Craftsman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 14237 Craftsman Way offer parking?
Yes, 14237 Craftsman Way offers parking.
Does 14237 Craftsman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14237 Craftsman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14237 Craftsman Way have a pool?
No, 14237 Craftsman Way does not have a pool.
Does 14237 Craftsman Way have accessible units?
No, 14237 Craftsman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14237 Craftsman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14237 Craftsman Way has units with dishwashers.
