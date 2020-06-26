Amenities

Beautiful 4 beds 3.5 baths 1902 sq ft 2 car garage townhouse in Broadlands open floor plan, open view corridor vaulted living room with cozy gas fireplace, separate dining & powder room. Kitchen has black & stainless appliances appliances with 42 inch Alderwood cabinets & Ample Black Nordic granite countertop. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, double walk-in closets, and 5-piece luxury bath. Two additional bedrooms on separate level with shared hallway full bath. Basement bedroom has walk-in closet, updated 3/4 bathroom with seemless glass shower, tile floor, & granite vanity plus laundry on same level. Prewire sounds. Extra Storage area in basement & extended garage walls with shelving for additional storage. Central A/C. Great school district. NO Pet, MMJ is not allowed, looking for JULY 1, 2019 move in & 1 year minimum lease or longer preferred. For more info/ showing, please call Andy @ (303) 263 4496. Thank you.



Address: 14237 Craftsman Way, Broomfield, CO 80023