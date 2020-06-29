Amenities

13782 Legend Way #101 Available 04/10/20 Ranch-style Duplex with an Unfinished Basement for Rent Located on the 15th Green of Broadlands Golf Course! - This ranch duplex has 1,625 square feet finished above-ground and another 1,625 of unfinished square footage in the basement. There are 2 beds, 2 baths, living room, dining area, a study and an attached 2-car garage. Both the master bathroom and laundry room have been updated. The property is in very good shape and located on the 15th green of the Broadlands golf course with Plaster Reservoir in view. Patio furniture is available for you to enjoy living next to the golf course and the kitchen includes a dining nook. No smoking allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536631)