13782 Legend Way #101

13782 Legend Way · No Longer Available
Location

13782 Legend Way, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
13782 Legend Way #101 Available 04/10/20 Ranch-style Duplex with an Unfinished Basement for Rent Located on the 15th Green of Broadlands Golf Course! - This ranch duplex has 1,625 square feet finished above-ground and another 1,625 of unfinished square footage in the basement. There are 2 beds, 2 baths, living room, dining area, a study and an attached 2-car garage. Both the master bathroom and laundry room have been updated. The property is in very good shape and located on the 15th green of the Broadlands golf course with Plaster Reservoir in view. Patio furniture is available for you to enjoy living next to the golf course and the kitchen includes a dining nook. No smoking allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13782 Legend Way #101 have any available units?
13782 Legend Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13782 Legend Way #101 have?
Some of 13782 Legend Way #101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13782 Legend Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
13782 Legend Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13782 Legend Way #101 pet-friendly?
No, 13782 Legend Way #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 13782 Legend Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 13782 Legend Way #101 offers parking.
Does 13782 Legend Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13782 Legend Way #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13782 Legend Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 13782 Legend Way #101 has a pool.
Does 13782 Legend Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 13782 Legend Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 13782 Legend Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13782 Legend Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

