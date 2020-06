Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

13446 Via Varra Road, Broomfield, CO 80020 - Two bedroom townhouse including attached bathrooms. Attached garage. Spacious living room and upgraded kitchen. Huge garage fits at least two cars plus storage room. Garage entrance within apartment, great for those winter months!! Washer and dryer in the unit upstairs. Incredible location with lots of shopping nearby! No pets. Water/sewer bill included. Clubhouse included.



(RLNE4956335)