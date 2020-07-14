All apartments in Broomfield
Broomfield, CO
1256 W. 6th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1256 W. 6th Avenue

1256 West 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Broomfield
Broomfield Heights
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

1256 West 6th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
What a DEAL! 3 Bedroom Home in Broomfield! - Come take a look at our large four bedroom home for rent.

This home has a large yard that backs up to the park with a great covered entertaining patio. Close to shopping and restaurants and an easy commute to US 36.

Three bedrooms one and half bath upstairs with main floor laundry. Lots of storage areas and a rec room!

Pets are negotiable.

Schedule your viewing today 303-442-7368.

Property Resources Inc.
www.propertyresources.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4587177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue have any available units?
1256 W. 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
Is 1256 W. 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1256 W. 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 W. 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 W. 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1256 W. 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 W. 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1256 W. 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1256 W. 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 W. 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 W. 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 W. 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
