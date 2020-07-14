1256 W. 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

What a DEAL! 3 Bedroom Home in Broomfield! - Come take a look at our large four bedroom home for rent.



This home has a large yard that backs up to the park with a great covered entertaining patio. Close to shopping and restaurants and an easy commute to US 36.



Three bedrooms one and half bath upstairs with main floor laundry. Lots of storage areas and a rec room!



Pets are negotiable.



Schedule your viewing today 303-442-7368.



Property Resources Inc.

www.propertyresources.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4587177)