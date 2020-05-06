All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1161 Cedar Street

1161 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Cedar Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 BD 4 BTH Home With AC, Deck, Patio in Broomfield! - Recently remodeled 4BR/4BA with finished basement, newer bathroom and lighting fixtures and hardwood floors on main floor. Master suite with walk-in closet and large walkout covered deck. Excellent location in Northmoor Estates with easy walking distance to dog park, Rec center, and Eagle Trace Golf Course. Located in Boulder Valley School District.

Additional Features:

- Shaded and fenced backyard with large patio and mature trees
- Beautiful expansive slate-covered front porch
- 2 car garage with door opener
- Laundry room and full bath in finished basement

Rent $2795
Deposit $2795
Utilities: Only electric

Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing

Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins
Thanks for your interest!

(RLNE4970193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Cedar Street have any available units?
1161 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Cedar Street have?
Some of 1161 Cedar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 1161 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 1161 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1161 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
