1161 Cedar Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 BD 4 BTH Home With AC, Deck, Patio in Broomfield! - Recently remodeled 4BR/4BA with finished basement, newer bathroom and lighting fixtures and hardwood floors on main floor. Master suite with walk-in closet and large walkout covered deck. Excellent location in Northmoor Estates with easy walking distance to dog park, Rec center, and Eagle Trace Golf Course. Located in Boulder Valley School District.



Additional Features:



- Shaded and fenced backyard with large patio and mature trees

- Beautiful expansive slate-covered front porch

- 2 car garage with door opener

- Laundry room and full bath in finished basement



Rent $2795

Deposit $2795

Utilities: Only electric



