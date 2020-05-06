1161 Cedar Street

Amenities
Beautiful 4 BD 4 BTH Home With AC, Deck, Patio in Broomfield! - Recently remodeled 4BR/4BA with finished basement, newer bathroom and lighting fixtures and hardwood floors on main floor. Master suite with walk-in closet and large walkout covered deck. Excellent location in Northmoor Estates with easy walking distance to dog park, Rec center, and Eagle Trace Golf Course. Located in Boulder Valley School District.
Additional Features:
- Shaded and fenced backyard with large patio and mature trees
- Beautiful expansive slate-covered front porch
- 2 car garage with door opener
- Laundry room and full bath in finished basement
Rent $2795
Deposit $2795
Utilities: Only electric
Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
Call or text Agape @ 269-240-5604 for your personal showing
Applications are $45 per adult and are processed for quick move ins
Thanks for your interest!
(RLNE4970193)