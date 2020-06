Amenities

Live/Work Loft Available For Rent in Broomfield Arista - LIVE/WORK LOFT! Two bedroom three story 2687 sqft townhome available for rent. Retail space on the ground floor with living space upstairs. OR use the entire space for retail! Make it your own! 2 car garage included. Bamboo floors and mountain views. Open your own art gallery, pilates studio or flower shop - the opportunities are endless!



