Broomfield, CO
1040 Opal St #101
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1040 Opal St #101

1040 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1040 Opal St #101 Available 05/01/19 Broomfield 2 Bedroom Main Floor Condo - Lovely Lower Level Ranch Style Condo Located In Desired Miramonte Ranch Community. This End Unit Condo Offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open Living Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace, Dining Area And Airy Kitchen With All The Appliances. 2 Patios- One Off Of The Family Room And The Other Is Very Private Off Of The Master. Large Secondary Bedroom Just Adjacent To The Main Bath Which Offers A Tub/Shower Combo And Single Vanity. Master Suite With Huge Walk In Closet And Private Bath With Tub/Shower Combo And Double Vanity. This Unit Comes With W/D And Also Has Central A/C. Water & Trash Are Included! 1 Car Detached Garage, Plus You'll Have Access To The Community Pool and Gym when available!

(RLNE2063477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Opal St #101 have any available units?
1040 Opal St #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Opal St #101 have?
Some of 1040 Opal St #101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Opal St #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Opal St #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Opal St #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Opal St #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Opal St #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Opal St #101 offers parking.
Does 1040 Opal St #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Opal St #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Opal St #101 have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Opal St #101 has a pool.
Does 1040 Opal St #101 have accessible units?
No, 1040 Opal St #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Opal St #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Opal St #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
