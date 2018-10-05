Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1040 Opal St #101 Available 05/01/19 Broomfield 2 Bedroom Main Floor Condo - Lovely Lower Level Ranch Style Condo Located In Desired Miramonte Ranch Community. This End Unit Condo Offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Open Living Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace, Dining Area And Airy Kitchen With All The Appliances. 2 Patios- One Off Of The Family Room And The Other Is Very Private Off Of The Master. Large Secondary Bedroom Just Adjacent To The Main Bath Which Offers A Tub/Shower Combo And Single Vanity. Master Suite With Huge Walk In Closet And Private Bath With Tub/Shower Combo And Double Vanity. This Unit Comes With W/D And Also Has Central A/C. Water & Trash Are Included! 1 Car Detached Garage, Plus You'll Have Access To The Community Pool and Gym when available!



(RLNE2063477)