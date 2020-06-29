All apartments in Brighton
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204

55 Kuner Road · No Longer Available
Location

55 Kuner Road, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
- Responsive management and maintenance
- Free Heat
- Nice Updated Clean Units
- Off Street parking
- Onsite Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have any available units?
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have?
Some of 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 currently offering any rent specials?
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 pet-friendly?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 offer parking?
Yes, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 offers parking.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have a pool?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have a pool.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have accessible units?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have units with air conditioning.

