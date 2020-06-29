Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204
55 Kuner Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
55 Kuner Road, Brighton, CO 80601
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
- Responsive management and maintenance
- Free Heat
- Nice Updated Clean Units
- Off Street parking
- Onsite Laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have any available units?
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brighton, CO
.
What amenities does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have?
Some of 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 currently offering any rent specials?
55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 pet-friendly?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brighton
.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 offer parking?
Yes, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 offers parking.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have a pool?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have a pool.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have accessible units?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 N.kuner Rd Unit: 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Similar Pages
Brighton 1 Bedrooms
Brighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with Pool
Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Golden, CO
Louisville, CO
Lafayette, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Glendale, CO
Commerce City, CO
Johnstown, CO
Evans, CO
Superior, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Sheridan, CO
Dove Valley, CO
Castle Pines, CO
Meridian, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College