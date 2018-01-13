8359 Flora St Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Available 05/31/20 Low Maintenance Home with attached large high ceiling 2 car garage. Well cared for w/ designer paint & upgrades. Spacious, open floor plan with a ton of square footage including professionally finished basement with full bath. Maple hardwood flooring throughout main level. Study/loft on upper level for home office. 5-piece master bath with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Stainless kitchen appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Private patio off of kitchen and covered front porch with mountain views!



Located in the center of the Village of Five Parks it allows for easy access for children and their parents to attend school without leaving the neighborhood. Water, HOA fees, weight room, health club, pool fees all paid by owner. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable. 1 or 2 owner-approved cats/dogs with $50/month per pet of pet rent.



(RLNE5716993)