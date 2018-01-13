All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

8359 Flora St Unit A

8359 Flora Street · No Longer Available
Location

8359 Flora Street, Arvada, CO 80005
Sequoia Villages Parks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/31/20 Low Maintenance Home with attached large high ceiling 2 car garage. Well cared for w/ designer paint & upgrades. Spacious, open floor plan with a ton of square footage including professionally finished basement with full bath. Maple hardwood flooring throughout main level. Study/loft on upper level for home office. 5-piece master bath with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Stainless kitchen appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Private patio off of kitchen and covered front porch with mountain views!

Located in the center of the Village of Five Parks it allows for easy access for children and their parents to attend school without leaving the neighborhood. Water, HOA fees, weight room, health club, pool fees all paid by owner. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable. 1 or 2 owner-approved cats/dogs with $50/month per pet of pet rent.

(RLNE5716993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8359 Flora St Unit A have any available units?
8359 Flora St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8359 Flora St Unit A have?
Some of 8359 Flora St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8359 Flora St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8359 Flora St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8359 Flora St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8359 Flora St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8359 Flora St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 8359 Flora St Unit A offers parking.
Does 8359 Flora St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8359 Flora St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8359 Flora St Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 8359 Flora St Unit A has a pool.
Does 8359 Flora St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8359 Flora St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8359 Flora St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8359 Flora St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

