All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F

7855 Barbara Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7855 Barbara Ann Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Oberon East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
7855 Barbara Ann Dr #F - This cute 2 bedroom condo features over 900 square feet a decorative fireplace, two decks, and a storage area. Washer and Dryer and water are included.

This great home is located right across the street from Memorial Park which has plenty of activities including skateboarding, disc golf, and a playground. Its also walking distance from Olde Town Arvada with shopping, food, and entertainment. There is easy access to bus routes.

Your cat or small to medium sized adult dog is welcome with extra deposit. Breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE2400648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F have any available units?
7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F have?
Some of 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F offer parking?
No, 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F have a pool?
No, 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College