7855 Barbara Ann Dr. Unit F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

7855 Barbara Ann Dr #F - This cute 2 bedroom condo features over 900 square feet a decorative fireplace, two decks, and a storage area. Washer and Dryer and water are included.



This great home is located right across the street from Memorial Park which has plenty of activities including skateboarding, disc golf, and a playground. Its also walking distance from Olde Town Arvada with shopping, food, and entertainment. There is easy access to bus routes.



Your cat or small to medium sized adult dog is welcome with extra deposit. Breed restrictions apply.



(RLNE2400648)