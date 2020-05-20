All apartments in Arvada
7727 Estes Ct.

7727 Estes Court · No Longer Available
Location

7727 Estes Court, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
4 Bed, 3 bath house in Arvada! - Available now for a flexible lease

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.

Quiet cul-de-sac location with a great floor plan including a master bedroom, open kitchen, brick fireplace & an INCREDIBLE VIEW!

Parks, shopping and restaurants are all within walking distance.

Water, sewer, and stormwater will be will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5126994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 Estes Ct. have any available units?
7727 Estes Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 Estes Ct. have?
Some of 7727 Estes Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 Estes Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7727 Estes Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 Estes Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 Estes Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 7727 Estes Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7727 Estes Ct. offers parking.
Does 7727 Estes Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7727 Estes Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 Estes Ct. have a pool?
No, 7727 Estes Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7727 Estes Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7727 Estes Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 Estes Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 Estes Ct. has units with dishwashers.
