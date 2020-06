Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Arvada house Available AUG 1st/2019. Great location by schools and park. A newly updated home in a great neighborhood, newer bathrooms with new tile & vanities along with new carpeting and windows. Partial finished basement. Basement bedroom is non-conforming.



*** Credit score must be 650+, income= 2-3x rent, 2-3 month cash reserves, each tenant to pay $40 application, pass background check, income is verified,