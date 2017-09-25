All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 6 2020

6337 Utica Ct.

6337 Utica Court · No Longer Available
Location

6337 Utica Court, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Arvada 3 bed 4 bath Single Family Home - - This Beautiful 3 bedroom 4 bathroom House features a large kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, the main level hosts a dining room, breakfast nook, living room with a gas fireplace and direct access to the 2 car garage through the mud/laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. There is a central vacuum system, humidifier connected to the furnace, a security system, a ceiling fan in every room, Air Conditioning and built-in surround speakers, wired and ready to plug in.
The front yard is managed by the HOA and the back patio has minimal labor to maintain. Direct TV dish mounted and available for use.

The home is ideally located right off Sheridan and is perfectly tucked into a quiet family-oriented community. It is near all of the essential amenities such as shopping, restaurants, parks, and grocery stores. It is located 15 minutes from downtown Denver, and about 25 minutes from Boulder. It is ideally located 5 minutes from I-25 and HWY 36.

No pets

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

