6337 Utica Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Arvada 3 bed 4 bath Single Family Home - - This Beautiful 3 bedroom 4 bathroom House features a large kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, the main level hosts a dining room, breakfast nook, living room with a gas fireplace and direct access to the 2 car garage through the mud/laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. There is a central vacuum system, humidifier connected to the furnace, a security system, a ceiling fan in every room, Air Conditioning and built-in surround speakers, wired and ready to plug in.

The front yard is managed by the HOA and the back patio has minimal labor to maintain. Direct TV dish mounted and available for use.



The home is ideally located right off Sheridan and is perfectly tucked into a quiet family-oriented community. It is near all of the essential amenities such as shopping, restaurants, parks, and grocery stores. It is located 15 minutes from downtown Denver, and about 25 minutes from Boulder. It is ideally located 5 minutes from I-25 and HWY 36.



No pets



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4025354)