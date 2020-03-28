Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

6183 Xavier Street Available 06/01/20 Spacious Arvada Split-Level in Prime Location - Updated single family home in prime location. Situated a little over a mile from both Old Town Arvada and the Tennyson Strip in Berkeley/NW Denver. Upper floor has bright, open kitchen with island bar, living/dining area, two spacious bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs has awesome built in bar, living/rec area, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room. Large two car garage, and a backyard oasis with two tiered deck, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Easy highway access and walking distance to several parks and lakes. Shops, grocery, food, and drink, just blocks away. Tenant is responsible for utilities including solar bill.



(RLNE4740903)