Arvada, CO
6183 Xavier Street
6183 Xavier Street

Location

6183 Xavier Street, Arvada, CO 80003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6183 Xavier Street Available 06/01/20 Spacious Arvada Split-Level in Prime Location - Updated single family home in prime location. Situated a little over a mile from both Old Town Arvada and the Tennyson Strip in Berkeley/NW Denver. Upper floor has bright, open kitchen with island bar, living/dining area, two spacious bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs has awesome built in bar, living/rec area, bedroom, full bath, and laundry room. Large two car garage, and a backyard oasis with two tiered deck, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Easy highway access and walking distance to several parks and lakes. Shops, grocery, food, and drink, just blocks away. Tenant is responsible for utilities including solar bill.

(RLNE4740903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6183 Xavier Street have any available units?
6183 Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6183 Xavier Street have?
Some of 6183 Xavier Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6183 Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
6183 Xavier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6183 Xavier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6183 Xavier Street is pet friendly.
Does 6183 Xavier Street offer parking?
Yes, 6183 Xavier Street offers parking.
Does 6183 Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6183 Xavier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6183 Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 6183 Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 6183 Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 6183 Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6183 Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6183 Xavier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
