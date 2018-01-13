All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 15 2020

5850 Newcombe Court

5850 Newcombe Court · (720) 583-4369
Location

5850 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5850 Newcombe Court · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
5850 Newcombe Court Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split Level Duplex in Arvada - Just a short drive from Olde Town Arvada you'll find this beautiful split level property. Walking into the property you pass through a fenced in front patio perfect for relaxing and grilling out on a warm summer evening. Entering the property you'll find the first living space and a recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and lots of cabinet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms and a full bathroom, and downstairs is a second living space that connects to solarium off the back of the property. The lower level also has a bedroom and a full bathroom. The back yard has a large deck with large shade trees and a back gate that opens up to Marge Roberts Park which has a playground and open fields.

Easy access to I-70. Near sports fields, parks, transportation, and shops.
Local Schools include: Campbell Elementary, Drake Middle School, Arvada West H.S.

Please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2124686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Newcombe Court have any available units?
5850 Newcombe Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5850 Newcombe Court have?
Some of 5850 Newcombe Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 Newcombe Court currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Newcombe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Newcombe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5850 Newcombe Court is pet friendly.
Does 5850 Newcombe Court offer parking?
No, 5850 Newcombe Court does not offer parking.
Does 5850 Newcombe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 Newcombe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Newcombe Court have a pool?
No, 5850 Newcombe Court does not have a pool.
Does 5850 Newcombe Court have accessible units?
No, 5850 Newcombe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Newcombe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 Newcombe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
