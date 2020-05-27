Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

5848 Newcombe Court Available 11/01/19 Conveniently located 4 BED/2 BATH Arvada Duplex - Available November 1st - This split level duplex is conveniently located to Olde Town Arvada, I-70, Golden, and more! Tons of amenities close by, including parks, restaurants, shopping, and transportation.



Great fenced in yard with a storage shed and back gate opening into Marge Roberts Park which has a playground and open fields.



New floors in the main living area and kitchen, washer/dryer hookups available. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom, an additional bedroom and a bathroom. Lower level features third and fourth bedrooms accompanied by a bathroom.



Lease through June 2020 with option to renew.



Dogs allowed, sorry no cats.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing.



