Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

5848 Newcombe Court

5848 Newcombe Court · No Longer Available
Location

5848 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5848 Newcombe Court Available 11/01/19 Conveniently located 4 BED/2 BATH Arvada Duplex - Available November 1st - This split level duplex is conveniently located to Olde Town Arvada, I-70, Golden, and more! Tons of amenities close by, including parks, restaurants, shopping, and transportation.

Great fenced in yard with a storage shed and back gate opening into Marge Roberts Park which has a playground and open fields.

New floors in the main living area and kitchen, washer/dryer hookups available. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom, an additional bedroom and a bathroom. Lower level features third and fourth bedrooms accompanied by a bathroom.

Lease through June 2020 with option to renew.

Dogs allowed, sorry no cats.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4544854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Newcombe Court have any available units?
5848 Newcombe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5848 Newcombe Court have?
Some of 5848 Newcombe Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 Newcombe Court currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Newcombe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Newcombe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5848 Newcombe Court is pet friendly.
Does 5848 Newcombe Court offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Newcombe Court offers parking.
Does 5848 Newcombe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 Newcombe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Newcombe Court have a pool?
No, 5848 Newcombe Court does not have a pool.
Does 5848 Newcombe Court have accessible units?
No, 5848 Newcombe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Newcombe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5848 Newcombe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
