5186 Hoyt St

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Beautiful Arvada Home-Short Term Lease is OK - Property Id: 191805



Available 1/13/2020, ALL utilities and yard maintenance are included and can be rented fully, partially or unfurnished with a three month minimum lease. Main floor of a beautiful house in Vada Heights just three blocks to Jack Tomlinson Park, downstairs is rented separately and has a separate entrance. There's a bedroom at each end of the hallway with a bathroom in between, a total of 1200SF with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms plus a kitchen and breakfast room. Features include new energy efficient windows, attached one car garage with washer and dryer, large fenced backyard with patio, swamp cooler and a great location close to the Light Rail, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to I70. No more than two pets allowed, Tenant is responsible for clearing snow from the sidewalk and driveway.

