Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5186 Hoyt St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

5186 Hoyt St

5186 Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

5186 Hoyt Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Beautiful Arvada Home-Short Term Lease is OK - Property Id: 191805

Available 1/13/2020, ALL utilities and yard maintenance are included and can be rented fully, partially or unfurnished with a three month minimum lease. Main floor of a beautiful house in Vada Heights just three blocks to Jack Tomlinson Park, downstairs is rented separately and has a separate entrance. There's a bedroom at each end of the hallway with a bathroom in between, a total of 1200SF with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms plus a kitchen and breakfast room. Features include new energy efficient windows, attached one car garage with washer and dryer, large fenced backyard with patio, swamp cooler and a great location close to the Light Rail, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to I70. No more than two pets allowed, Tenant is responsible for clearing snow from the sidewalk and driveway.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
