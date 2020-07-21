All apartments in Whittier
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

8649 Davista Drive

8649 Davista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8649 Davista Drive, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
If you've always dreamed of living in a Mid Century Modern home, this is your chance! This single-level home celebrates why this architecture remains desirable: floor to ceiling windows allow light & views of the mature trees & lush landscaping outdoors. Great room open floor plan combines kitchen, living & dining rooms. Brick fireplace in living room, as well as central air & heat will keep you comfortable in all seasons. Master suite has its own bath, while 2 additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. Located on a cul-de-sac private road between Ocean View & Catalina in the city of Whittier, this beautiful home is quiet & serene. The home has been lovingly preserved & reflects Mid Century Modern open beam ceilings, wood finishes, clean lines & connection to outdoor spaces via numerous windows. Lot measures almost 13,000 sq ft. and affords concrete patio areas, large grassy spaces & room to garden. Kitchen has breakfast nook area, gas stove & oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. Hardwood floors in hallways & bedrooms. Covered carport & long driveway allow ample parking. Separate laundry room includes full size washer & dryer and utility sink. Rent includes water & gardener.
Property is on a quiet interior street in a serene neighborhood of custom homes characterized by mature trees, pride of ownership & a strong sense of community. This home presents a unique opportunity to live in an architectural gem in one of Whittier's most sought after neighborhoods. Walk to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 Davista Drive have any available units?
8649 Davista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8649 Davista Drive have?
Some of 8649 Davista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 Davista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8649 Davista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 Davista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8649 Davista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8649 Davista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8649 Davista Drive offers parking.
Does 8649 Davista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8649 Davista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 Davista Drive have a pool?
No, 8649 Davista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8649 Davista Drive have accessible units?
No, 8649 Davista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 Davista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8649 Davista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8649 Davista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8649 Davista Drive has units with air conditioning.
