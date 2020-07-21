8649 Davista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

If you've always dreamed of living in a Mid Century Modern home, this is your chance! This single-level home celebrates why this architecture remains desirable: floor to ceiling windows allow light & views of the mature trees & lush landscaping outdoors. Great room open floor plan combines kitchen, living & dining rooms. Brick fireplace in living room, as well as central air & heat will keep you comfortable in all seasons. Master suite has its own bath, while 2 additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. Located on a cul-de-sac private road between Ocean View & Catalina in the city of Whittier, this beautiful home is quiet & serene. The home has been lovingly preserved & reflects Mid Century Modern open beam ceilings, wood finishes, clean lines & connection to outdoor spaces via numerous windows. Lot measures almost 13,000 sq ft. and affords concrete patio areas, large grassy spaces & room to garden. Kitchen has breakfast nook area, gas stove & oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. Hardwood floors in hallways & bedrooms. Covered carport & long driveway allow ample parking. Separate laundry room includes full size washer & dryer and utility sink. Rent includes water & gardener.

Property is on a quiet interior street in a serene neighborhood of custom homes characterized by mature trees, pride of ownership & a strong sense of community. This home presents a unique opportunity to live in an architectural gem in one of Whittier's most sought after neighborhoods. Walk to schools.