Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath is located in historic uptown Whittier. This home is tucked away in the rear of another property. The unit is completely detached and provides a great sense of privacy and exclusivity. This home offers parking for two, a private patio, sizable kitchen and laundry hookups. Please note front unit is also for lease. If interested in leasing both units rent is $5,250.