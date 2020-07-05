5035 Tierra Antigua Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Gorgeous bright, end unit townhome located in a private neighborhood. From the home, you have a stunning view on Los Angeles and San Gabriel. Upon entering, you will be lead up a stairway that takes you to your private master suite which has its own patio area. Going up from there you will see a very open living room with plenty of natural lighting, high ceilings, and windows that allow you to see the beautiful view. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a decorative tile back splash. The two other bedrooms are upstairs and conveniently separated from the master suite. This home also includes a 2 car attached garage and a longer driveway. The pool and guest parking spaces are very close to the home making it perfect for entertaining and having guests. Bridget Root DRE#02022746 Cell# 714-865-7499 Re/Max Terrasol