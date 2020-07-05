All apartments in Whittier
5035 Tierra Antigua Drive

5035 Tierra Antigua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5035 Tierra Antigua Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous bright, end unit townhome located in a private neighborhood. From the home, you have a stunning view on Los Angeles and San Gabriel. Upon entering, you will be lead up a stairway that takes you to your private master suite which has its own patio area. Going up from there you will see a very open living room with plenty of natural lighting, high ceilings, and windows that allow you to see the beautiful view. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a decorative tile back splash. The two other bedrooms are upstairs and conveniently separated from the master suite. This home also includes a 2 car attached garage and a longer driveway. The pool and guest parking spaces are very close to the home making it perfect for entertaining and having guests. Bridget Root DRE#02022746 Cell# 714-865-7499 Re/Max Terrasol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have any available units?
5035 Tierra Antigua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have?
Some of 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Tierra Antigua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive offers parking.
Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive has a pool.
Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have accessible units?
No, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 Tierra Antigua Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

