16561 Middleton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning home located in the desirable & beautiful "Whittier Isles" gated community. Extensively upgraded and immaculately maintained. Quiet interior location, comfortable and modern layout for great entertaining. Double door entry, fantastic open floor plan with dramatic cathedral ceilings, upscale living room with cozy fireplace, large formal dining room. Lots of windows and skylights make this home extremely light, bright and airy. Gorgeous dark color laminate flooring throughout, main floor bedroom (now used as a den) & bathroom, 3 bathrooms have been updated. Dream gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, huge center island, upgraded maple kitchen cabinets. Large and inviting family room, convenient laundry room upstairs with full size washer and dryer included, giant elegant master suite with luxurious bathroom (oval tub & separate shower), skylight & extra large walk-in closet. Recessed lighting, newer water heater, newer interior painting, upgraded light fixtures, mirrored closet doors, professionally landscaped; low maintenance and lovely private backyard. Full driveway and direct access to the two car garage. Enjoy Association pool. Very convenient location close to shopping (Costco too!), restaurants & transportation. Totally turnkey, perfect move-in condition!