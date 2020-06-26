All apartments in Whittier
Whittier, CA
16561 Middleton Avenue
Last updated September 23 2019

16561 Middleton Avenue

16561 Middleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16561 Middleton Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Absolutely stunning home located in the desirable & beautiful "Whittier Isles" gated community. Extensively upgraded and immaculately maintained. Quiet interior location, comfortable and modern layout for great entertaining. Double door entry, fantastic open floor plan with dramatic cathedral ceilings, upscale living room with cozy fireplace, large formal dining room. Lots of windows and skylights make this home extremely light, bright and airy. Gorgeous dark color laminate flooring throughout, main floor bedroom (now used as a den) & bathroom, 3 bathrooms have been updated. Dream gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, huge center island, upgraded maple kitchen cabinets. Large and inviting family room, convenient laundry room upstairs with full size washer and dryer included, giant elegant master suite with luxurious bathroom (oval tub & separate shower), skylight & extra large walk-in closet. Recessed lighting, newer water heater, newer interior painting, upgraded light fixtures, mirrored closet doors, professionally landscaped; low maintenance and lovely private backyard. Full driveway and direct access to the two car garage. Enjoy Association pool. Very convenient location close to shopping (Costco too!), restaurants & transportation. Totally turnkey, perfect move-in condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16561 Middleton Avenue have any available units?
16561 Middleton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16561 Middleton Avenue have?
Some of 16561 Middleton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16561 Middleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16561 Middleton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16561 Middleton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16561 Middleton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 16561 Middleton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16561 Middleton Avenue offers parking.
Does 16561 Middleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16561 Middleton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16561 Middleton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16561 Middleton Avenue has a pool.
Does 16561 Middleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16561 Middleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16561 Middleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16561 Middleton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16561 Middleton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16561 Middleton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
