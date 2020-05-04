16073 Gables Loop

Amenities

Come live at The Gables! This beautiful townhouse is located close to L.A. and close to Orange County. Spacious and bright open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Main level has living room, dining area, kitchen, half bath and enclosed laundry room off kitchen with shelving. Upstairs dual master suites each with their own bathrooms and walk in closets. The community offers an outdoor fireplace and sitting area for those cool fall evenings. Located near Whittwood Town Center, Sprouts, Trader Joes and more! This is a great end unit with its own front door entrance. Bonus 2-car garage for parking or storage, plus community offers ample guest parking.