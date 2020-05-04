All apartments in Whittier
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:05 AM

16073 Gables Loop

16073 Gables Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16073 Gables Loop, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Come live at The Gables! This beautiful townhouse is located close to L.A. and close to Orange County. Spacious and bright open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Main level has living room, dining area, kitchen, half bath and enclosed laundry room off kitchen with shelving. Upstairs dual master suites each with their own bathrooms and walk in closets. The community offers an outdoor fireplace and sitting area for those cool fall evenings. Located near Whittwood Town Center, Sprouts, Trader Joes and more! This is a great end unit with its own front door entrance. Bonus 2-car garage for parking or storage, plus community offers ample guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16073 Gables Loop have any available units?
16073 Gables Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16073 Gables Loop have?
Some of 16073 Gables Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16073 Gables Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16073 Gables Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16073 Gables Loop pet-friendly?
No, 16073 Gables Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 16073 Gables Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16073 Gables Loop offers parking.
Does 16073 Gables Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16073 Gables Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16073 Gables Loop have a pool?
No, 16073 Gables Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16073 Gables Loop have accessible units?
No, 16073 Gables Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16073 Gables Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16073 Gables Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 16073 Gables Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16073 Gables Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

