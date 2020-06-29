All apartments in Whittier
16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74
16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74

16040 Leffingwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

16040 Leffingwell Road, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom upper level condominium located in gated East Whittier community. Great open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, kitchen with granite counters, huge bedrooms with wall to wall closets, remodeled bathrooms and inside laundry hookups. We are currently accepting applications and this home will be available for move in approximately 12-6-2019.
The community offers 2 pools, a relaxing spa and 2 covered gazebos with picnic tables and barbecues. Rent includes water, trash, gas, sewer and maintenance of the over 2.3 acre tree lined common area. Convenient to shopping, schools and great local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have any available units?
16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have?
Some of 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 currently offering any rent specials?
16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 pet-friendly?
No, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 offer parking?
Yes, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 offers parking.
Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have a pool?
Yes, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 has a pool.
Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have accessible units?
No, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 does not have accessible units.
Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74 has units with air conditioning.
