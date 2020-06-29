16040 Leffignwell Rd. #74

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bedroom upper level condominium located in gated East Whittier community. Great open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, kitchen with granite counters, huge bedrooms with wall to wall closets, remodeled bathrooms and inside laundry hookups. We are currently accepting applications and this home will be available for move in approximately 12-6-2019.

The community offers 2 pools, a relaxing spa and 2 covered gazebos with picnic tables and barbecues. Rent includes water, trash, gas, sewer and maintenance of the over 2.3 acre tree lined common area. Convenient to shopping, schools and great local restaurants.