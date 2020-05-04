All apartments in Whittier
13504 Murphy Hill Dr

13504 Murphy Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13504 Murphy Hill Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Townhouse Whittier Hills - Property Id: 202363

It's called the Penthouse with Scenic Hillside view to the ocean. Nestled in the pine trees of the Whittier Hills just above Whittier College in a gated and patrolled private community. Completely upgraded two story , cathedral ceilings with ceiling fans, turret alcove with view. Spacious master bedroom, spare room for either bedroom or office, plantation shutters, gas fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room, breakfast bar with view, all new stainless steel appliances, microwave, European pot filler, granite countertops in kitchen, baths and wet bar, hardwood floors and staircase, all new carpet, travertine tile, picture windows, two outdoor decks, double car garage, pristine community pool and jacuzzi. Washer/dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202363
Property Id 202363

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5455467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have any available units?
13504 Murphy Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have?
Some of 13504 Murphy Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13504 Murphy Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13504 Murphy Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13504 Murphy Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13504 Murphy Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13504 Murphy Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
