13504 Murphy Hill Dr

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

It's called the Penthouse with Scenic Hillside view to the ocean. Nestled in the pine trees of the Whittier Hills just above Whittier College in a gated and patrolled private community. Completely upgraded two story , cathedral ceilings with ceiling fans, turret alcove with view. Spacious master bedroom, spare room for either bedroom or office, plantation shutters, gas fireplace, wet bar, formal dining room, breakfast bar with view, all new stainless steel appliances, microwave, European pot filler, granite countertops in kitchen, baths and wet bar, hardwood floors and staircase, all new carpet, travertine tile, picture windows, two outdoor decks, double car garage, pristine community pool and jacuzzi. Washer/dryer

No Pets Allowed



