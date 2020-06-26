12802 La Cuarta St Apt D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Centrally located in historic Whittier near main artery Whittier Blvd is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a low density 6 unit complex. 2 blocks from shopping at Smart & Final, 7-11, CVS and Walgreens, and easy walking distance to 8-10 restaurants, PIH Hospital, and the Whittier Quad. The Whittier Greenway Trail is 2 blocks away as well, giving access to a 5 mile long pedestrian and bike path.



Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, we can show the unit by appointment.



The link to apply is https://apply.link/3dmwgIx.



Features

1 Bedroom (10.5' x 11') with a closet (2' x 4')

1 Bathroom with tub and shower (74? x 5')

Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and dining area (15' x 7.5')

Living room (15' x )

Hallway (76? x 3') with back door opening to common area and laundry

Air conditioning in living room

Gas heat in living room and bedroom

Security screen doors in front and back

Covered community area outside the front

On-site coin laundry

No assigned parking

Online rent payment option

Indoor pets allowed (see below)



Requirements



Monthly rent of $1295, must be paid by the 1st of the month

Verifiable monthly gross income of 2.5x monthly rent, $3,237 is required.

$1400 security deposit required.

Application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check.

Maximum occupancy: 3 people

No smoking in the unit

Renters insurance

A credit score above 670 is expected. Credit scores between 580 and 670 will be considered with an additional deposit



Pet Policy for this home: Small indoor pets are allowed, with the following:



Mature non-aggressive adult animals only, no puppies or kittens

Animals must be under 15 lbs. No exceptions.

Refundable animal deposit of $300 due on move in

Monthly animal rent of $30 per animal

Must provide proof of current vaccination and city license

Renters insurance must cover animal liability for your breed Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5315449)