All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
12802 La Cuarta St Apt D
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

12802 La Cuarta St Apt D

12802 La Cuarta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12802 La Cuarta Street, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Centrally located in historic Whittier near main artery Whittier Blvd is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a low density 6 unit complex. 2 blocks from shopping at Smart & Final, 7-11, CVS and Walgreens, and easy walking distance to 8-10 restaurants, PIH Hospital, and the Whittier Quad. The Whittier Greenway Trail is 2 blocks away as well, giving access to a 5 mile long pedestrian and bike path.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, we can show the unit by appointment.

The link to apply is https://apply.link/3dmwgIx.

Features
1 Bedroom (10.5' x 11') with a closet (2' x 4')
1 Bathroom with tub and shower (74? x 5')
Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and dining area (15' x 7.5')
Living room (15' x )
Hallway (76? x 3') with back door opening to common area and laundry
Air conditioning in living room
Gas heat in living room and bedroom
Security screen doors in front and back
Covered community area outside the front
On-site coin laundry
No assigned parking
Online rent payment option
Indoor pets allowed (see below)

Requirements

Monthly rent of $1295, must be paid by the 1st of the month
Verifiable monthly gross income of 2.5x monthly rent, $3,237 is required.
$1400 security deposit required.
Application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check.
Maximum occupancy: 3 people
No smoking in the unit
Renters insurance
A credit score above 670 is expected. Credit scores between 580 and 670 will be considered with an additional deposit

Pet Policy for this home: Small indoor pets are allowed, with the following:

Mature non-aggressive adult animals only, no puppies or kittens
Animals must be under 15 lbs. No exceptions.
Refundable animal deposit of $300 due on move in
Monthly animal rent of $30 per animal
Must provide proof of current vaccination and city license
Renters insurance must cover animal liability for your breed Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5315449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have any available units?
12802 La Cuarta St Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have?
Some of 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
12802 La Cuarta St Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D offers parking.
Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have a pool?
No, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have accessible units?
No, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12802 La Cuarta St Apt D has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine