12802 La Cuarta St Apt D

Amenities
Centrally located in historic Whittier near main artery Whittier Blvd is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a low density 6 unit complex. 2 blocks from shopping at Smart & Final, 7-11, CVS and Walgreens, and easy walking distance to 8-10 restaurants, PIH Hospital, and the Whittier Quad. The Whittier Greenway Trail is 2 blocks away as well, giving access to a 5 mile long pedestrian and bike path.
Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, we can show the unit by appointment.
The link to apply is https://apply.link/3dmwgIx.
Features
1 Bedroom (10.5' x 11') with a closet (2' x 4')
1 Bathroom with tub and shower (74? x 5')
Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and dining area (15' x 7.5')
Living room (15' x )
Hallway (76? x 3') with back door opening to common area and laundry
Air conditioning in living room
Gas heat in living room and bedroom
Security screen doors in front and back
Covered community area outside the front
On-site coin laundry
No assigned parking
Online rent payment option
Indoor pets allowed (see below)
Requirements
Monthly rent of $1295, must be paid by the 1st of the month
Verifiable monthly gross income of 2.5x monthly rent, $3,237 is required.
$1400 security deposit required.
Application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check.
Maximum occupancy: 3 people
No smoking in the unit
Renters insurance
A credit score above 670 is expected. Credit scores between 580 and 670 will be considered with an additional deposit
Pet Policy for this home: Small indoor pets are allowed, with the following:
Mature non-aggressive adult animals only, no puppies or kittens
Animals must be under 15 lbs. No exceptions.
Refundable animal deposit of $300 due on move in
Monthly animal rent of $30 per animal
Must provide proof of current vaccination and city license
Renters insurance must cover animal liability for your breed Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5315449)