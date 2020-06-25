All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 12424 Carinthia Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
12424 Carinthia Dr.
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

12424 Carinthia Dr.

12424 Carinthia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12424 Carinthia Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Home in Uptown Whittier - Beautiful home located in the heart of Uptown Whittier featuring an exquisite 2 bedroom 2.5 bath residence situated on approximately 15,000 lot size with a spectacular 180 degree view overlooking the Los Angeles city lights. This home features glass sliding doors that open up to a sparkling pool overlooking the city, natural stone gas fire place, two enclosed patios, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, large family room, kitchen granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with ample closet space throughout including an oversized bathroom with scenic views from the comfort of your bedroom and shower, circular driveway, two car garage, central heating and air, laundry area and so much more! The property is conveniently located to shopping centers, schools, freeway and hiking trails. Dont miss out as this is a must see to appreciate!
Please contact Hoag Property Mgt. for a private showing 562-869-1556

(RLNE4103138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have any available units?
12424 Carinthia Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have?
Some of 12424 Carinthia Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 Carinthia Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12424 Carinthia Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 Carinthia Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 Carinthia Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12424 Carinthia Dr. offers parking.
Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 Carinthia Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12424 Carinthia Dr. has a pool.
Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12424 Carinthia Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12424 Carinthia Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12424 Carinthia Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12424 Carinthia Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine