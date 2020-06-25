12424 Carinthia Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Home in Uptown Whittier - Beautiful home located in the heart of Uptown Whittier featuring an exquisite 2 bedroom 2.5 bath residence situated on approximately 15,000 lot size with a spectacular 180 degree view overlooking the Los Angeles city lights. This home features glass sliding doors that open up to a sparkling pool overlooking the city, natural stone gas fire place, two enclosed patios, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, large family room, kitchen granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with ample closet space throughout including an oversized bathroom with scenic views from the comfort of your bedroom and shower, circular driveway, two car garage, central heating and air, laundry area and so much more! The property is conveniently located to shopping centers, schools, freeway and hiking trails. Dont miss out as this is a must see to appreciate!

Please contact Hoag Property Mgt. for a private showing 562-869-1556



(RLNE4103138)