10720 Claridge Place

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Single story beauty in desirable gated community of Whittier Isles. 10 foot ceilings with skylights and recessed lighting give this home an open, airy feel. Recently installed dark laminate flooring throughout living areas. Open family kitchen with breakfast bar, fireplace in family room, formal living room. Master suite with huge walk-in closet outfitted by California Closets, soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities in master bath. Low maintenance property-HOA maintains front yard landscaping, owner only cares for back yard brick/concrete patio and small grassy area. Perfect for people who prefer to spend their time doing things other than yard work. Sparkling HOA pool, low HOA dues, gated. Fullerton Union High School District.