All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 10720 Claridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
10720 Claridge Place
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

10720 Claridge Place

10720 Claridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10720 Claridge Place, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Single story beauty in desirable gated community of Whittier Isles. 10 foot ceilings with skylights and recessed lighting give this home an open, airy feel. Recently installed dark laminate flooring throughout living areas. Open family kitchen with breakfast bar, fireplace in family room, formal living room. Master suite with huge walk-in closet outfitted by California Closets, soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities in master bath. Low maintenance property-HOA maintains front yard landscaping, owner only cares for back yard brick/concrete patio and small grassy area. Perfect for people who prefer to spend their time doing things other than yard work. Sparkling HOA pool, low HOA dues, gated. Fullerton Union High School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Claridge Place have any available units?
10720 Claridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10720 Claridge Place have?
Some of 10720 Claridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Claridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Claridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Claridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 10720 Claridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10720 Claridge Place offer parking?
No, 10720 Claridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 10720 Claridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Claridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Claridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 10720 Claridge Place has a pool.
Does 10720 Claridge Place have accessible units?
No, 10720 Claridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Claridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10720 Claridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 Claridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 Claridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine