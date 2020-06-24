10425 El Rancho Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier



$2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent



This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom. Central Air and Heat. The home also comes with a large double door refrigerator as well as a newer washer and dryer! Spacious grassy backyard with fruit trees. Backyard gate leads to the Greenway Trail. 2 driveway parking spaces.



LONG TERM EMPLOYMENT, LONG RESIDENCE HISTORY, EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED BY LANDLORD



No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. I know this seems a lot to see inside, but it is not possible to have the usual open house showings. rentfrompeter.com for more info. Call me if you have questions.



No Pets Allowed



