All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 10425 El Rancho Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
10425 El Rancho Dr
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:23 AM

10425 El Rancho Dr

10425 El Rancho Drive · (562) 281-5859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA 90606
Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10425 El Rancho Dr · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent

$2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent

This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom. Central Air and Heat. The home also comes with a large double door refrigerator as well as a newer washer and dryer! Spacious grassy backyard with fruit trees. Backyard gate leads to the Greenway Trail. 2 driveway parking spaces.

LONG TERM EMPLOYMENT, LONG RESIDENCE HISTORY, EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED BY LANDLORD

No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. I know this seems a lot to see inside, but it is not possible to have the usual open house showings. rentfrompeter.com for more info. Call me if you have questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2808226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 El Rancho Dr have any available units?
10425 El Rancho Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10425 El Rancho Dr have?
Some of 10425 El Rancho Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 El Rancho Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10425 El Rancho Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 El Rancho Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10425 El Rancho Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10425 El Rancho Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10425 El Rancho Dr offers parking.
Does 10425 El Rancho Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10425 El Rancho Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 El Rancho Dr have a pool?
No, 10425 El Rancho Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10425 El Rancho Dr have accessible units?
No, 10425 El Rancho Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 El Rancho Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10425 El Rancho Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10425 El Rancho Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10425 El Rancho Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10425 El Rancho Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity