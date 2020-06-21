10322 Tropico Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**NOW SHOWING** Updated 3BDRM/2BATH East Whittier Home - Walking Distance from Parnell Park, Whittiwood shopping and Resturants...



3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Refinished Hardwood Flooring

Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave

Stainless Steel Dishwasher

Central A/C & Heat

Dual Pane Windows

Freshly Painted Inside and Out

Remolded Kitchen

Living Room with Fireplace

Pets Negotiable

Water, Trash & Gardener Paid!!!



Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!



SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE. Please provide:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval

or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH



CA DRE LIC # 00158343



(RLNE4645893)