10322 Tropico Ave.

Amenities
**NOW SHOWING** Updated 3BDRM/2BATH East Whittier Home - Walking Distance from Parnell Park, Whittiwood shopping and Resturants...
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Refinished Hardwood Flooring
Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Central A/C & Heat
Dual Pane Windows
Freshly Painted Inside and Out
Remolded Kitchen
Living Room with Fireplace
Pets Negotiable
Water, Trash & Gardener Paid!!!
Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!
SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)
START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE. Please provide:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval
or occupancy of a specific property. **
KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE
KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)
THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343
(RLNE4645893)