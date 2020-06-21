All apartments in Whittier
10322 Tropico Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10322 Tropico Ave.

10322 Tropico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10322 Tropico Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NOW SHOWING** Updated 3BDRM/2BATH East Whittier Home - Walking Distance from Parnell Park, Whittiwood shopping and Resturants...

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Refinished Hardwood Flooring
Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave
Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Central A/C & Heat
Dual Pane Windows
Freshly Painted Inside and Out
Remolded Kitchen
Living Room with Fireplace
Pets Negotiable
Water, Trash & Gardener Paid!!!

Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!

SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE. Please provide:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval
or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE4645893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Tropico Ave. have any available units?
10322 Tropico Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10322 Tropico Ave. have?
Some of 10322 Tropico Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10322 Tropico Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Tropico Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Tropico Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Tropico Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Tropico Ave. offer parking?
No, 10322 Tropico Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10322 Tropico Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Tropico Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Tropico Ave. have a pool?
No, 10322 Tropico Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Tropico Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10322 Tropico Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Tropico Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10322 Tropico Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10322 Tropico Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10322 Tropico Ave. has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

