Westminster, CA
8831 Brooke Avenue
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

8831 Brooke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8831 Brooke Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Unique 4 bed + Office, 3 bath, Furnished Home - Remodeled 4 bedroom plus office, 3 full bath Home in Westminster

Features:
* Fully furnished/ or partially furnished- negotiable
* Huge yard with BBQ and seating
* 2 Story
* 2 car garage and parking in front
* Close to 405 and Edinger

* All appliances- washer / dryer
* Stove, microwave
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Central A/C
* Shutters
* Granite counters
* Tile and carpet
* Family Room

Details:
2,800 sq ft well kept home close to major shopping/restaurants like South Coast Plaza, Bella Terra, Irvine Spectrum and Fashion Island 10 minutes from the beach, and 10-12 minutes from Disneyland and Anaheim Convention Center. Large backyard. Entertainment includes pool, ping-pong table, Foosball, Wi-Fi and big-screen TV.

The Space:
This house has four bedroom with an office and three full bathrooms. Two of the five bedrooms are master bedrooms. One bedroom has a built in office desk and book case (see photos). Very private backyard and no homes facing the front.

Must see: Call to tour: Lucille (562) 433-0934 or text 562-220-8987

(RLNE4331510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8831 Brooke Avenue have any available units?
8831 Brooke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 8831 Brooke Avenue have?
Some of 8831 Brooke Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8831 Brooke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8831 Brooke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8831 Brooke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8831 Brooke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8831 Brooke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8831 Brooke Avenue offers parking.
Does 8831 Brooke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8831 Brooke Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8831 Brooke Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8831 Brooke Avenue has a pool.
Does 8831 Brooke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8831 Brooke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8831 Brooke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8831 Brooke Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8831 Brooke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8831 Brooke Avenue has units with air conditioning.
