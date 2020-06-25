8831 Brooke Avenue

Amenities
Unique 4 bed + Office, 3 bath, Furnished Home - Remodeled 4 bedroom plus office, 3 full bath Home in Westminster
Features:
* Fully furnished/ or partially furnished- negotiable
* Huge yard with BBQ and seating
* 2 Story
* 2 car garage and parking in front
* Close to 405 and Edinger
* All appliances- washer / dryer
* Stove, microwave
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Central A/C
* Shutters
* Granite counters
* Tile and carpet
* Family Room
Details:
2,800 sq ft well kept home close to major shopping/restaurants like South Coast Plaza, Bella Terra, Irvine Spectrum and Fashion Island 10 minutes from the beach, and 10-12 minutes from Disneyland and Anaheim Convention Center. Large backyard. Entertainment includes pool, ping-pong table, Foosball, Wi-Fi and big-screen TV.
The Space:
This house has four bedroom with an office and three full bathrooms. Two of the five bedrooms are master bedrooms. One bedroom has a built in office desk and book case (see photos). Very private backyard and no homes facing the front.
Must see: Call to tour: Lucille (562) 433-0934 or text 562-220-8987
(RLNE4331510)