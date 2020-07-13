All apartments in Westminster
Jasmine Place

Open Now until 5pm
15100 Moran St · (626) 238-1273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-103 · Avail. now

$1,878

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 2-323 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,953

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-107 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,448

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 1-214 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,448

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Unit 1-313 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,523

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jasmine Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
Jasmine Place offers all the comforts of Southern California apartments in a pristine setting that can’t be beat. It’s time you pamper yourself with the lifestyle that you have always deserved.

Centrally located in Westminster, California, you’ll discover everything that you need and love conveniently close to home! Great shopping, enticing restaurants and local schools are just around the corner. Easy access to the I-405 and 22 freeways puts you within minutes of Orange County business centers.

Jasmine Place is proud to offer luxury one and two bedroom homes with breakfast bars, central air and heating, granite counter tops, and marble bathroom counters. Our community features a variety of on-site recreational facilities, including a clubhouse with billiards, fitness center, and beautifully landscaped courtyards.

Discover your new home at Jasmine Place Apartments, a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jasmine Place have any available units?
Jasmine Place has 6 units available starting at $1,878 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jasmine Place have?
Some of Jasmine Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jasmine Place currently offering any rent specials?
Jasmine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jasmine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Jasmine Place is pet friendly.
Does Jasmine Place offer parking?
Yes, Jasmine Place offers parking.
Does Jasmine Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jasmine Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jasmine Place have a pool?
No, Jasmine Place does not have a pool.
Does Jasmine Place have accessible units?
Yes, Jasmine Place has accessible units.
Does Jasmine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jasmine Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Jasmine Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jasmine Place has units with air conditioning.
