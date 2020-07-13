Amenities
Jasmine Place offers all the comforts of Southern California apartments in a pristine setting that can’t be beat. It’s time you pamper yourself with the lifestyle that you have always deserved.
Centrally located in Westminster, California, you’ll discover everything that you need and love conveniently close to home! Great shopping, enticing restaurants and local schools are just around the corner. Easy access to the I-405 and 22 freeways puts you within minutes of Orange County business centers.
Jasmine Place is proud to offer luxury one and two bedroom homes with breakfast bars, central air and heating, granite counter tops, and marble bathroom counters. Our community features a variety of on-site recreational facilities, including a clubhouse with billiards, fitness center, and beautifully landscaped courtyards.
Discover your new home at Jasmine Place Apartments, a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.