Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

13911 Bush Street

13911 Bush Street · No Longer Available
Location

13911 Bush Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bush Beauty - Front house of the duplex. Fresh paint move in ready this home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice size kitchen with connecting family room. There is also a dining room off the kitchen. Includes water & trash, and refrigerator. Washer & dryer for both front and back unit are located in a room behind garage. This unit has street parking & front entrance parking no garage or covered parking. Owner looking for a minimum 1 year lease. Owner will consider smaller indoor dogs or cats. See 951rents.com for criteria under tenant screening tab. Call Stacy for all showing appointments 951-285-9040.

(RLNE4788901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13911 Bush Street have any available units?
13911 Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
What amenities does 13911 Bush Street have?
Some of 13911 Bush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13911 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
13911 Bush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13911 Bush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13911 Bush Street is pet friendly.
Does 13911 Bush Street offer parking?
Yes, 13911 Bush Street offers parking.
Does 13911 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13911 Bush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13911 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 13911 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 13911 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 13911 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13911 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13911 Bush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13911 Bush Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13911 Bush Street does not have units with air conditioning.
