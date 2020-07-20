13911 Bush Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bush Beauty - Front house of the duplex. Fresh paint move in ready this home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice size kitchen with connecting family room. There is also a dining room off the kitchen. Includes water & trash, and refrigerator. Washer & dryer for both front and back unit are located in a room behind garage. This unit has street parking & front entrance parking no garage or covered parking. Owner looking for a minimum 1 year lease. Owner will consider smaller indoor dogs or cats. See 951rents.com for criteria under tenant screening tab. Call Stacy for all showing appointments 951-285-9040.



(RLNE4788901)