13691 HARPER ST

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME with A/C! Open House 02/29/2020 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM - Charming, 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,200sq. foot single family home with attached 2 car garage. The living room features new laminate wood flooring that transitions right into the dining area while the bright kitchen overlooks the private yard. A glass slider right off the dining & kitchen makes for great indoor-outdoor entertaining year round! As a BONUS this home is equipped with a brand new central A/C unit! This home does not accept section 8



Near parks, plenty of shopping and freeways. Pets welcome with additional deposit. For more information of this property or to apply please visit or website at www.lionproperties.com.



(RLNE2758074)