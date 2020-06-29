All apartments in Westminster
13691 HARPER ST
13691 HARPER ST

13691 Harper Street · No Longer Available
Location

13691 Harper Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME with A/C! Open House 02/29/2020 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM - Charming, 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,200sq. foot single family home with attached 2 car garage. The living room features new laminate wood flooring that transitions right into the dining area while the bright kitchen overlooks the private yard. A glass slider right off the dining & kitchen makes for great indoor-outdoor entertaining year round! As a BONUS this home is equipped with a brand new central A/C unit! This home does not accept section 8

Near parks, plenty of shopping and freeways. Pets welcome with additional deposit. For more information of this property or to apply please visit or website at www.lionproperties.com.

(RLNE2758074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

