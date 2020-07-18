10191 Finchley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Move in Ready! Located in the most sought out neighborhood,steps away from Post Elementary School,Bowling Green Park,centrally located between the 22 & 405 freeways & a short drive away from the Little Saigon Mall, local markets & shopping centers. This single story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with over 1300 sqft. Through the double entry doors, step down to the large open living room with modern laminate flooring,fireplace and french windows overlooking the lush garden.Towards the right of the home is the remodeled kitchen & dining room;custom cabinets allowing for plenty of storage; 2 ceiling-to-floor pantries, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and white modern tiles that compliment the homes custom paint .The patio door leads to the large backyard with proportionate grass & concrete areas with mature fruit trees ready to be harvested. Bedrooms are all located to the left of the house.Master Bed has large mirrored closet,large sliding glass door which leads to the backyard and an in-suite bathroom with newer vanity,stand up shower and plenty of storage space for your bathroom necessities.The hallway leading to the bedrooms has a coat closet and an additional linen closet perfect for storage.Washer and dryer hookups are located in the large, dry-walled,2 car garage with direct access from the kitchen. Garage is currently manicured into a space perfect for games, a personal gym or crafting. Home is fully equipped with central air and furnace. Move in today!