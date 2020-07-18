All apartments in Westminster
10191 Finchley Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:07 PM

10191 Finchley Avenue

10191 Finchley Avenue
Location

10191 Finchley Avenue, Westminster, CA 92683
Little Saigon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Move in Ready! Located in the most sought out neighborhood,steps away from Post Elementary School,Bowling Green Park,centrally located between the 22 & 405 freeways & a short drive away from the Little Saigon Mall, local markets & shopping centers. This single story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with over 1300 sqft. Through the double entry doors, step down to the large open living room with modern laminate flooring,fireplace and french windows overlooking the lush garden.Towards the right of the home is the remodeled kitchen & dining room;custom cabinets allowing for plenty of storage; 2 ceiling-to-floor pantries, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and white modern tiles that compliment the homes custom paint .The patio door leads to the large backyard with proportionate grass & concrete areas with mature fruit trees ready to be harvested. Bedrooms are all located to the left of the house.Master Bed has large mirrored closet,large sliding glass door which leads to the backyard and an in-suite bathroom with newer vanity,stand up shower and plenty of storage space for your bathroom necessities.The hallway leading to the bedrooms has a coat closet and an additional linen closet perfect for storage.Washer and dryer hookups are located in the large, dry-walled,2 car garage with direct access from the kitchen. Garage is currently manicured into a space perfect for games, a personal gym or crafting. Home is fully equipped with central air and furnace. Move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10191 Finchley Avenue have any available units?
10191 Finchley Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10191 Finchley Avenue have?
Some of 10191 Finchley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10191 Finchley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10191 Finchley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10191 Finchley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10191 Finchley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10191 Finchley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10191 Finchley Avenue offers parking.
Does 10191 Finchley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10191 Finchley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10191 Finchley Avenue have a pool?
No, 10191 Finchley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10191 Finchley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10191 Finchley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10191 Finchley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10191 Finchley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10191 Finchley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10191 Finchley Avenue has units with air conditioning.
