Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED Heart of West Hollywood. 2 beds & 2 baths, ALL NEWLY remodeled with Balcony. Spacious unit & brighT WITH All new appliances. Pool and gym are in the building. Easy to show and can show all units available in building. 2 and 3 bedrooms as well with various floor plans and finishes and pricing. Laundry in unit

CAN BE FURNISHED FOR 1-2 MONTHS, FURNISHED FOR 3-6 MONTHS rates available. PRICES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST - ABLE TO SHOW ALL UNITS IN BUILDING