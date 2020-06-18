All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 927 North Kings Road - 213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
927 North Kings Road - 213
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

927 North Kings Road - 213

927 North Kings Road · (213) 238-5808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

927 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
lobby
Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk

Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building. The unit is at the rear of the building, with no neighbor's windows looking directly in. It offers hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, bath with separate tub and shower, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, wet bar, and complete kitchen with fridge, dual ovens, convection cook top for easy cleaning and disposal.

The building is only a block from Santa Monica Blvd, and a few from the Sunset Strip! It offers gated underground parking, dual elevators, trash chutes and laundry on each level, an outdoor pool in the courtyard and nicely appointed lobby waiting area. Don't miss this one!

All occupants age 18+ must submit an application. Lease is for 1 year minimum. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Renters insurance is required, condo association rules apply. Owner prefers a longer 18-24 mo lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have any available units?
927 North Kings Road - 213 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have?
Some of 927 North Kings Road - 213's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 North Kings Road - 213 currently offering any rent specials?
927 North Kings Road - 213 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 North Kings Road - 213 pet-friendly?
No, 927 North Kings Road - 213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 offer parking?
Yes, 927 North Kings Road - 213 does offer parking.
Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 North Kings Road - 213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have a pool?
Yes, 927 North Kings Road - 213 has a pool.
Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have accessible units?
No, 927 North Kings Road - 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 North Kings Road - 213 has units with dishwashers.
Does 927 North Kings Road - 213 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 North Kings Road - 213 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 927 North Kings Road - 213?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity