927 North Kings Road - 213

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Virtual walk through video: https://youtu.be/HlkvCyEeZnk



Apply at jlspalms.com. This massive 1000 sq ft condominium is available in a quiet mostly owner-occupied building. The unit is at the rear of the building, with no neighbor's windows looking directly in. It offers hardwood floors throughout, a fireplace, bath with separate tub and shower, master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, wet bar, and complete kitchen with fridge, dual ovens, convection cook top for easy cleaning and disposal.



The building is only a block from Santa Monica Blvd, and a few from the Sunset Strip! It offers gated underground parking, dual elevators, trash chutes and laundry on each level, an outdoor pool in the courtyard and nicely appointed lobby waiting area. Don't miss this one!



All occupants age 18+ must submit an application. Lease is for 1 year minimum. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Renters insurance is required, condo association rules apply. Owner prefers a longer 18-24 mo lease.