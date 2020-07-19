911 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Live, Work, Play in West Hollywood. This is a 2 BD 2 BA condo for lease in a secure building with a pool. This recently remodeled unit includes 2 balconies, central AC, staiinless steel appliances, dishwasher, Nest smart home system, gated parking. Open concept kitchen/living room floor plan with balcony. Master Suite with balcony for breezy nights. Building amenities: gym, basic cable, pool, gated parking. Convenient laundry rooms on each floor. Walkability Score: 87. Convenient access to all of West Hollywood amenities, nightlife, dining and shopping. Unfurnished. Available immediately. One month security deposit. Pics are virtual staged and fireplace is decorative only. Brand new kitchen, floors and freshly painted. WIFI and basic cable included.