West Hollywood, CA
911 North KINGS Road
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

911 North KINGS Road

911 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

911 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
Live, Work, Play in West Hollywood. This is a 2 BD 2 BA condo for lease in a secure building with a pool. This recently remodeled unit includes 2 balconies, central AC, staiinless steel appliances, dishwasher, Nest smart home system, gated parking. Open concept kitchen/living room floor plan with balcony. Master Suite with balcony for breezy nights. Building amenities: gym, basic cable, pool, gated parking. Convenient laundry rooms on each floor. Walkability Score: 87. Convenient access to all of West Hollywood amenities, nightlife, dining and shopping. Unfurnished. Available immediately. One month security deposit. Pics are virtual staged and fireplace is decorative only. Brand new kitchen, floors and freshly painted. WIFI and basic cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 North KINGS Road have any available units?
911 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 911 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 911 North KINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
911 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 911 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 911 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 911 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 911 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 911 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 911 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 911 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 911 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 North KINGS Road has units with air conditioning.
