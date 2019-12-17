901 North OGDEN Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This quiet and private corner lot home is surrounded by a mature hedge for privacy. ~The large front and backyards are ideal for your pet or outdoor entertaining. ~Enter the recently painted interior to the Living Room that boasts original details and a beautiful fireplace. ~The Master Bedroom is on the first floor with a private entrance and a vaulted ceiling. ~The large Kitchen includes all appliances and a new Washer and Dryer. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with a shared bath and outdoor balcony. The backyard also boasts a Bonus Room that can be used as an office. ~Private 2 car Garage. Owners pays for the gardener.