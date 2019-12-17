901 North Ogden Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This quiet and private corner lot home is surrounded by a mature hedge for privacy. ~The large front and backyards are ideal for your pet or outdoor entertaining. ~Enter the recently painted interior to the Living Room that boasts original details and a beautiful fireplace. ~The Master Bedroom is on the first floor with a private entrance and a vaulted ceiling. ~The large Kitchen includes all appliances and a new Washer and Dryer. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with a shared bath and outdoor balcony. The backyard also boasts a Bonus Room that can be used as an office. ~Private 2 car Garage. Owners pays for the gardener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have any available units?
901 North OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 901 North OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 901 North OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 North OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 North OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 North OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 901 North OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 North OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 North OGDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.