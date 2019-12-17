All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 901 North OGDEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
901 North OGDEN Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

901 North OGDEN Drive

901 North Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

901 North Ogden Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This quiet and private corner lot home is surrounded by a mature hedge for privacy. ~The large front and backyards are ideal for your pet or outdoor entertaining. ~Enter the recently painted interior to the Living Room that boasts original details and a beautiful fireplace. ~The Master Bedroom is on the first floor with a private entrance and a vaulted ceiling. ~The large Kitchen includes all appliances and a new Washer and Dryer. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with a shared bath and outdoor balcony. The backyard also boasts a Bonus Room that can be used as an office. ~Private 2 car Garage. Owners pays for the gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have any available units?
901 North OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 901 North OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 901 North OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 North OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 North OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 North OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 901 North OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 North OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 North OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 North OGDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 North OGDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts