Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8865 CYNTHIA Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

8865 CYNTHIA Street

8865 Cynthia Street · No Longer Available
Location

8865 Cynthia Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Solar Powered...Rare opportunity to live in the most lushly private charming home. Rarely do these West Hollywood early 1900's cottage homes become available for sale or for lease. (Todays upgrades including Solar Power) Take this as an opportunity to live in a tranquil setting yet in the middle of the city. A hidden Gem down the Hedged Passage "Walk Street" of homes typically found in Venice Beach. Gated ,Grassy Front Yard area, Adorable Front Porch, Large Eat in Kitchen, Beautifully update Light Filled bathroom, Laundry area ...Remarkable....THE FEEL OF KEY WEST FLORIDA MEETS WEST HOLLYWOOD CALIFORNIA...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street have any available units?
8865 CYNTHIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 8865 CYNTHIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8865 CYNTHIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 CYNTHIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street offer parking?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street does not offer parking.
Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street have a pool?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street have accessible units?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8865 CYNTHIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8865 CYNTHIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.

