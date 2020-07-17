All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8747 SHOREHAM Drive

8747 Shoreham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8747 Shoreham Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Virtual Tours Available. New look! Enjoy ultimate privacy and incomparable views just north of the Sunset Strip. This entertainer's dream home is available Furnished or Unfurnished. Details include natural light, floor to ceiling windows, new designer kitchen, & plenty of upgrades throughout. Spacious living areas, 4 bedrooms, & 4 full baths make this home a comfortable getaway while still living moments away from the best that the city has to offer. Views of the entire city can be enjoyed from the dining rm, living area, master & guest rooms. Master bedroom opens up to its own terrace perfect for sunbathing or just enjoying the incredible indoor/outdoor flow of this home. The 4th bedroom offers its own unique private entrance and full kitchen. Additional highlights include: NEST thermostat+Amazon Alexa compatible lighting, gated entry, ample private parking, high ceilings, & wraparound balconies. This is a rare opportunity to live up the street from iconic Sunset Strip destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have any available units?
8747 SHOREHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have?
Some of 8747 SHOREHAM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8747 SHOREHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8747 SHOREHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 SHOREHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have a pool?
No, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8747 SHOREHAM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8747 SHOREHAM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
