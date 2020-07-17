8747 SHOREHAM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Virtual Tours Available. New look! Enjoy ultimate privacy and incomparable views just north of the Sunset Strip. This entertainer's dream home is available Furnished or Unfurnished. Details include natural light, floor to ceiling windows, new designer kitchen, & plenty of upgrades throughout. Spacious living areas, 4 bedrooms, & 4 full baths make this home a comfortable getaway while still living moments away from the best that the city has to offer. Views of the entire city can be enjoyed from the dining rm, living area, master & guest rooms. Master bedroom opens up to its own terrace perfect for sunbathing or just enjoying the incredible indoor/outdoor flow of this home. The 4th bedroom offers its own unique private entrance and full kitchen. Additional highlights include: NEST thermostat+Amazon Alexa compatible lighting, gated entry, ample private parking, high ceilings, & wraparound balconies. This is a rare opportunity to live up the street from iconic Sunset Strip destinations.